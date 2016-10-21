Alexander Lukashenko: No country can outperform Azerbaijan in organization of European Games

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ "During the European Games Belarus will benefit from the experience of Azerbaijan."

Report informs citing the Belta, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said during his meeting with Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzade.

A.Lukashenko noted that they need this experience. However, he stressed that no one can surpass Azerbaijan that had organized the First European Games: "My friend, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has set a level that no one can outperform."

Notably, the II European Games will be held in Minsk in 2019.