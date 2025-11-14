Over 36,000 marriages registered in Azerbaijan in nine months
- 14 November, 2025
- 15:31
In the first nine months of this year, Azerbaijan recorded 36,332 marriages and 15,480 divorces.
Report informs that, according to the State Statistical Committee, compared with the same period last year, the number of marriages per 1,000 people fell slightly from 4.8 to 4.7, while divorces per 1,000 people decreased from 2.1 to 2.0.
