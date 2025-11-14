Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Incident
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 15:31
    Over 36,000 marriages registered in Azerbaijan in nine months

    In the first nine months of this year, Azerbaijan recorded 36,332 marriages and 15,480 divorces.

    Report informs that, according to the State Statistical Committee, compared with the same period last year, the number of marriages per 1,000 people fell slightly from 4.8 to 4.7, while divorces per 1,000 people decreased from 2.1 to 2.0.

    Azerbaijan marriages divorces
    Bu ilin 9 ayı ərzində 36 mindən çox nikah qeydə alınıb
    За 9 месяцев в Азербайджане зарегистрировано более 36 тыс. браков

