One of persons died in 'Guneshli' oil rig fire buried in Bakikhanov cemetery

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Fakhraddin Guliyev, 1957, died during fire in 'Guneshli' field was buried.

Report informs, before burial body of deceased brought to his home, then brought to Bakikhanov cemetery in Sabunchu District. F.Guliyev was buried there.

Officials of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), executive power representatives, public members participated in funeral

On December 4, at about 17:40 Baku time, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of high atmosphere pressure underwater gas line was broken in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field, pipeline damaged and fire occurred. As a result of rescue operations 33 persons saved. Corpse of 1 oil worker handed over to his family. Search of 29 persons continue.