 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ombudswoman appeals to Interior Ministry due to visiting two police departments

    These institutions are given recommendations on improving the conditions of detention

    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ The human-rights Ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova, members of the National Preventive Group (NPG) without prior notification, conducted routine visits to places of detention at Khatai and Nizami police departments.

    Report was told in the press service of the Ombudsman.

    The purpose of visits with a physician was to review the conditions of detention and treatment of detainees, as well as the situation in the area of their rights.Detainees were interviewed in private.They were explained their rights and powers of the ombudsman, given legal advice.

    These institutions are given recommendations on improving the conditions of detention.

    As a result of visits, an appeal will be prepared and sent to the Ministry of the Interior Affairs.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi