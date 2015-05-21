Ombudswoman appeals to Interior Ministry due to visiting two police departments

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ The human-rights Ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova, members of the National Preventive Group (NPG) without prior notification, conducted routine visits to places of detention at Khatai and Nizami police departments.

Report was told in the press service of the Ombudsman.

The purpose of visits with a physician was to review the conditions of detention and treatment of detainees, as well as the situation in the area of their rights.Detainees were interviewed in private.They were explained their rights and powers of the ombudsman, given legal advice.

These institutions are given recommendations on improving the conditions of detention.

As a result of visits, an appeal will be prepared and sent to the Ministry of the Interior Affairs.