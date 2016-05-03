MIA, SSS and General Prosecutor's Office make an official statement on operation in Zagatala

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), State Security Service (SSS) and General Prosecutor's Office have issued an official statement on operation in Zagatala.

Report informs, law-enforcement agencies of the republic carry out successful operations against organized crime.

Thus, as a result of the measures, carried out by official of the MIA, prosecuting authorities and State Security Service, Zagatala region residents Elshad Musayev, Abakar Gaziyev, Islam Aghalarov, Vugar Jabrayilov, Bashir Hamzayev and Vagif Padarov, who spread religious intolerance and separatism trends in the region, tried to involve citizens by threatening and other violent methods, carrying out subversive activities, have been detained.

During review of themselves and their residential places, 2 automatic weapons, 2 pistols, 13 hand grenades, 310 cartridges of various calibers, 5 TNT blocks as well as a large number of religious literature, which promotion and spreading prohibited under law, have been revealed and seized.

A criminal case has been launched under relevant articles of Criminal Code, investigation is underway.