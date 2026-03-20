Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.03.2026)

EU Delegation congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz Foreign policy

Drone attacks spark fire at Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery Other countries

UN office in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Fitr Foreign policy

UAE says it dismantled 'terrorist network' funded by Iran and Hezbollah Other countries

Orbán: Energy supplies from Azerbaijan are very important for Hungary Other countries

Hungary and Slovenia to build pipeline to transport gas from Italy Other countries

Photo Serbia–North Macedonia gas interconnector construction to start this year Other countries

US greenlights $16B arms sales to UAE, Kuwait, Jordan Other countries