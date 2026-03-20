Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 10:03
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    107.24

    - 1.41

    46.39

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    93.83

    - 1.72

    36.41

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,714.00

    108.30

    372.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,021.43

    - 203.72

    - 2,041.86

    S&P 500

    6,606.49

    - 18.21

    - 239.01

    Nasdaq

    22,090.69

    - 61.73

    - 1,151.30

    Nikkei

    53,372.53

    - 1,866.87

    3,033.05

    Dax

    22,839.56

    - 662.69

    - 1,650.85

    FTSE 100

    10,063.50

    - 241.79

    132.12

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,807.87

    - 162.01

    - 341.63

    Shanghai Composite

    4,006.55

    - 56.43

    37.71

    Bist 100

    13,047.72

    - 67.41

    1,786.20

    RTS

    1,065.32

    - 22.97

    - 48.81

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1559

    0.0000

    - 0.0186

    USD/GBP

    1.3408

    0.0000

    - 0.0065

    JPY/USD

    158.3700

    0.6400

    1.9200

    RUB/USD

    86.0507

    0.2000

    7.3007

    TRY/USD

    44.3089

    0.0100

    1.3527

    CNY/USD

    6.8954

    0.0000

    - 0.0936
    World commodity, stock, and currency markets currency rates
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (20.03.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (20.03.2026)

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    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.03.2026)

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