Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.03.2026)
Finance
- 20 March, 2026
- 10:03
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
107.24
|
- 1.41
|
46.39
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
93.83
|
- 1.72
|
36.41
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,714.00
|
108.30
|
372.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,021.43
|
- 203.72
|
- 2,041.86
|
S&P 500
|
6,606.49
|
- 18.21
|
- 239.01
|
Nasdaq
|
22,090.69
|
- 61.73
|
- 1,151.30
|
Nikkei
|
53,372.53
|
- 1,866.87
|
3,033.05
|
Dax
|
22,839.56
|
- 662.69
|
- 1,650.85
|
FTSE 100
|
10,063.50
|
- 241.79
|
132.12
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,807.87
|
- 162.01
|
- 341.63
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,006.55
|
- 56.43
|
37.71
|
Bist 100
|
13,047.72
|
- 67.41
|
1,786.20
|
RTS
|
1,065.32
|
- 22.97
|
- 48.81
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1559
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0186
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3408
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0065
|
JPY/USD
|
158.3700
|
0.6400
|
1.9200
|
RUB/USD
|
86.0507
|
0.2000
|
7.3007
|
TRY/USD
|
44.3089
|
0.0100
|
1.3527
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8954
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0936
Latest News
11:22
EU Delegation congratulates people of Azerbaijan on NovruzForeign policy
11:10
Drone attacks spark fire at Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refineryOther countries
10:59
UN office in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-FitrForeign policy
10:52
UAE says it dismantled 'terrorist network' funded by Iran and HezbollahOther countries
10:46
Orbán: Energy supplies from Azerbaijan are very important for HungaryOther countries
10:34
Hungary and Slovenia to build pipeline to transport gas from ItalyOther countries
10:29
Photo
Serbia–North Macedonia gas interconnector construction to start this yearOther countries
10:16
US greenlights $16B arms sales to UAE, Kuwait, JordanOther countries
10:03