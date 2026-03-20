Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market nears $123
Energy
- 20 March, 2026
- 09:51
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $4.91, or 4.17%, to $122.7 per barrel, Report informs.
May futures for Brent crude were traded at $117.44 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $4.83 or 5.55%, amounting to $118.78.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
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