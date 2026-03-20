Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market nears $123

    Energy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 09:51
    Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market nears $123

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $4.91, or 4.17%, to $122.7 per barrel, Report informs.

    May futures for Brent crude were traded at $117.44 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $4.83 or 5.55%, amounting to $118.78.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijani oil price energy market Oil prices
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 123 dollara yaxınlaşıb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти приблизилась к $123

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