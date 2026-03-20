Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    US greenlights $16B arms sales to UAE, Kuwait, Jordan

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 10:16
    US greenlights $16B arms sales to UAE, Kuwait, Jordan

    The United States has approved emergency arms sales worth approximately $16 billion to the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan.

    According to Report, citing CNN, Secretary of State Marco Rubio used special emergency powers to bypass the usual congressional approval process, noting that the immediate supply of security equipment serves US national security interests.

    As part of the deals, Kuwait will receive $8 billion worth of modern air defense radar systems, while the UAE will acquire over $8.4 billion in systems for capturing drones and fighter jet munitions. In addition, a $70.5 million contract for aircraft parts and maintenance for Jordan has also been approved.

    Marco Rubio arms sales
    ABŞ BƏƏ, Küveyt və İordaniyaya milyardlarla dollar məbləğində silah satacaq
    США продадут ОАЭ, Кувейту и Иордании оружие на миллиарды долларов

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