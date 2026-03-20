US greenlights $16B arms sales to UAE, Kuwait, Jordan
Other countries
- 20 March, 2026
- 10:16
The United States has approved emergency arms sales worth approximately $16 billion to the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan.
According to Report, citing CNN, Secretary of State Marco Rubio used special emergency powers to bypass the usual congressional approval process, noting that the immediate supply of security equipment serves US national security interests.
As part of the deals, Kuwait will receive $8 billion worth of modern air defense radar systems, while the UAE will acquire over $8.4 billion in systems for capturing drones and fighter jet munitions. In addition, a $70.5 million contract for aircraft parts and maintenance for Jordan has also been approved.
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