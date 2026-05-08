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    Israeli ambassador visits grave of National Hero Albert Agarunov in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 11:33
    Israeli ambassador visits grave of National Hero Albert Agarunov in Azerbaijan

    Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ronen Krausz, visited the grave of Azerbaijan's National Hero Albert Agarunov at the Alley of Martyrs, Report informs.

    Ambassador Ronen Krausz and Deputy Head of Mission Aviv Zell laid bouquets of flowers at the grave.

    "Today marks the anniversary of the day Albert Agarunov, Azerbaijan's National Hero and a representative of the Jewish community, was martyred. Albert Agarunov's courage, loyalty to Azerbaijan, and the ultimate sacrifice he made in defense of the Motherland are remembered with deep respect and honored with great reverence. His life and heroism remain an example of courage, loyalty, and devotion to the Motherland," the embassy said on X.

    Agarunov was killed in the battles for Shusha during the First Karabakh War. He was posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan.

    Albert Agarunov Ronen Krausz
    İsrailin Azərbaycandakı səfiri Milli Qəhrəman Albert Aqarunovun məzarını ziyarət edib
    Ронен Краус посетил могилу Национального героя Альберта Агарунова

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