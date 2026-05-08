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    Death toll in China fireworks factory explosion rises to 37

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    • 08 May, 2026
    • 11:38
    Death toll in China fireworks factory explosion rises to 37

    The death toll from an explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in the Chinese province of Hunan on May 4 has risen to 37, Chinese Central Television noted, Report informs.

    One person is still missing. As many as 51 people remain hospitalized, with five in serious condition.

    The explosion happened in Hunan's Liuyang on May 4, damaging buildings located 300-400 meters away from the factory.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered that safety measures be tightened at production facilities across the country, all possible assistance be provided to those affected, the causes of the incident be identified as soon as possible and those responsible be held accountable.

    Fireworks factory President Xi Jinping China
    Çində zavodda partlayış nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 37-yə çatıb
    В КНР число погибших из-за взрыва на заводе по производству фейерверков возросло до 37

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