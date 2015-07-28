Head of Nizami District Traffic Police Department resigns

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Change in staff was made at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

Report informs, chief of theNizami District Traffic Police, police Lieutenant-Colonel Fail Guliyev was dismissed.

F.Guliyev has been appointed to a higher post at the Main State Traffic Police Department.

He is a brother of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Head of the Department of General Organization and Inspection, police Lieutenant-General, Fazil Guliyev.