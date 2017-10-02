Four Azerbaijanis burned to death in Ukraine hostel

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Four natives of Azerbaijan died as a result of a fire in the Zaporozhye hostel in Ukraine, Report informs citing the Ukrainian media.

The fire in the hostel on territory of the Angolenko market occurred yesterday. The second floor of the old brick building caught fire. The fire was extinguished for about two hours.

Four people died on the spot, the fifth - the hostel's guardian - died on the way to the hospital. Another four, including a child, were saved. Three dead Azerbaijanis had arrived in Zaporozhye from the Chernigov region to engage in commerce. Another native of Baku was supposed to go to Azerbaijan in a day or two.

According to preliminary data, an electric stove could be a reason for fire.