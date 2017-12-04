Forecasts Bureau: Weather will be unstable from December 6 evening

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Weather in Azerbaijan is expected to change from December 6 evening".

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that the weather will be stable, mainly rainless in the territory of the country on December 5: "Rain predicted on some northern and western regions in December 6 evening".

Mammadova added that west wind is expected to intensify on December 6.