Father of national hero seeks punishment for those responsible for AZAL plane crash
- 25 December, 2025
- 09:51
The father of National Hero Hokuma Aliyeva, Jalil Aliyev, said the family is waiting for those responsible for the AZAL plane crash to be punished, Report informs.
Speaking to journalists, Aliyev said the family has always felt the care and support of the state.
"Hokuma would always say that she was from Kalbajar. Fate so willed that President Ilham Aliyev provided our family with a home in Kalbajar," he said, expressing his gratitude once again.
Hokumə Aliyeva, a flight attendant of the crashed plane, was posthumously awarded the title of National Hero for her bravery.
