Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Caspian Sea
Incident
- 07 April, 2026
- 09:05
An earthquake measuring 4.3 in magnitude jolted the Caspian Sea today at 05:55 local time (GMT+4).
Report informs, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, that the earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 77 kilometers.
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