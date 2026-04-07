Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Caspian Sea

    Incident
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 09:05
    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Caspian Sea

    An earthquake measuring 4.3 in magnitude jolted the Caspian Sea today at 05:55 local time (GMT+4).

    Report informs, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, that the earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 77 kilometers.

    Earthquake Caspian Sea Republican Seismological Service Center Earthquake Research Bureau National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan
    Xəzər dənizində zəlzələ olub
    В Каспийском море произошло землетрясение магнитудой 4,3

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