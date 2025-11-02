Earthquake jolts Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district
Incident
- 02 November, 2025
- 10:22
An earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district, 21 kilometers north of the Ismayilli station, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences told AZERTAC, Report informs.
The quake, recorded at 02:50 (GMT+4), had a magnitude of 3.1.
The tremor was not felt.
