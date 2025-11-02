Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Earthquake jolts Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district

    Incident
    • 02 November, 2025
    • 10:22
    Earthquake jolts Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district

    An earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district, 21 kilometers north of the Ismayilli station, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences told AZERTAC, Report informs.

    The quake, recorded at 02:50 (GMT+4), had a magnitude of 3.1.

    The tremor was not felt.

