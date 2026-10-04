Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
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    Construction site collapse leaves one dead, one injured in Baku

    Incident
    • 04 October, 2026
    • 12:39
    Construction site collapse leaves one dead, one injured in Baku

    A building under construction collapsed in the Bahar settlement of Baku's Surakhani district, leaving one person dead, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

    According to the ministry, a report of the incident was received through the agency's 112 emergency hotline.

    Rescuers from the MES Special Risk Rescue Service were immediately dispatched to the scene. An initial assessment revealed that people had been trapped under the rubble after concrete slabs collapsed at a private house under construction.

    Using specialized equipment, rescuers pulled Khalil Mehdiyev (born in 1966), who sustained injuries, from the debris. They also recovered the body of Jalil Mehdiyev (born in 1969).

    An investigation into the incident has been launched.

    Ministry of Emergency Situations Building collapse Surakhani Baku
    Video
    Suraxanıda yaşayış evində uçqun olub, ölən və yaralı var
    Video
    В Сураханы обрушился строящийся дом, погиб человек, еще один получил травмы
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