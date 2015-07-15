 Top
    Cargo plane of Silk Way West Airlines streaks of flame in Hong Kong airport

    Witnesses said they heard a big bang from the plane while it was climbing after takeoff

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ An incident occurred with cargo plane of the Azerbaijani Silk Way West Airlines in Hong Kong International Airport.

    Report informs referring to AppleDaily, a cargo plane on a trial flight emitted a loud bang and streaks of flame shortly after takeoff.

    On board were five people, the plane was not loaded.

    The plane was safely seated, no one was injured, the air harbor continued to work normally.

    The Civil Aviation Department said the third engine of the four-engine plane was damaged and must be replaced.

    After the incident, on the plane were carried out repair works, after which it could make a test flight.

