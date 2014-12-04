Bus hits drunk pedestrian

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The bus hit 33-year-old pedestrian. Report informs, the accident occurred in front of "Bakikhanov" mall in Bakikhanov avenue of Sabunchu district in the morning. The accident took place while Arim Ziya Suleyman was crossing the road. The injured person was hospitalized in a serious condition. His life was saved.

According to the initial examination, a pedestrian was drunk. A.Suleyman said that he drank alcohol with "khash" together with his friends in the morning. The driver of the bus was already taken to Sabunchu District Police Office to provide explanation. The reason of the accident will be revealed after the investigation process.