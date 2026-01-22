Baku hosts NATO Mobile Training Team"s course

Within the 2026 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO, a course on "Communication, Information Systems and Cyber Operations" was conducted in Baku by the Mobile Training Team of NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters in Izmir, Türkiye.

The main objective of the course organized at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev was to enhance the theoretical and practical knowledge of servicemen in the fields of communication, information systems and cyber operations, to teach the application of modern technological solutions, methods, and tools, as well as to familiarize participants with NATO standards and procedures in these areas.

During the course, NATO's Mobile Training Team delivered briefings on communication, information technologies, cybersecurity and other topics, and conducted theoretical and practical training sessions.

At the end of the course, the participants were awarded certificates.