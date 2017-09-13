Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry and State Security Service launch Gabala operation

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Banned religious literature, video and audio cassettes, handmade dagger were revealed and seized during the operation conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and State Security Service (SSS) in Gabala city.

Report informs citing official website of the Interior Ministry.

According to statement, as a result of the prompt measures by the Gabala District Police Department and State Security Service's regional department, 77 banned religious literature, 11 video and audio cassettes, 14 CDs and one handmade dagger were detected and seized during inspection of houses of Vendam settlement residents, Bahruz Gasimov and Elman Tahirov on September 12, suspected of propagating religious radicalism.

B. Gasimov and E.Tahirov were taken to the Gabala District Police Department for provision of testimony, seized materials were sent to the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations to obtain expert opinion.