    Azerbaijan nationals participating in Russia-Ukraine war arrested

    Incident
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 09:48
    Azerbaijan nationals participating in Russia-Ukraine war arrested

    Nationals of the Republic of Azerbaijan who participated in the ongoing military operations between Russia and Ukraine were brought to justice, the State Security Service said in a statement, Report informs.

    The agency said it continues to carry out operational-investigative measures to identify and hold legally responsible Azerbaijan nationals participating in military conflicts outside of the country as part of armed formations against the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    "According to the information obtained it was established, that over the past period a significant number of nationals of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been killed, gone missing or were injured, and some are being held in captivity having participated in the ongoing military operations between Russia and Ukraine," the State Security Service said.

    Since the investigation established, that nationals of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Nabiyev Real Eldaniz oglu, born in 1991, Huseynov Faris Famil oglu, born in 1993, Mammadov Ali Elnur oglu, born in 1994, and Mirhashimli Murov Hasan oglu, born in 1994, participated in combat operations under the control of the armed forces of Russia and Ukraine, these individuals accordingly were detained and brought to criminal responsibility in January 2026, and a preventive measure of arrest was selected for them by a court decision.

    "Once again it is emphasized that participation in such armed conflicts creates a criminal liability in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and henceforth, the issue of liability of persons who commit relevant criminal acts on the territory of foreign states shall be enforced in accordance with the law," reads the statement.

    Rusiya-Ukrayna müharibəsində iştirak edən Azərbaycan vətəndaşları həbs olunub
    СГБ сообщила об аресте 4 граждан Азербайджана за участие в российско-украинской войне

