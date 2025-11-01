21 people detained for violating Azerbaijan's state border last month
Incident
- 01 November, 2025
- 10:47
During the past month, 21 individuals were detained for illegally crossing the state border of Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the October 2025 summary released by Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS).
The document notes that the detainees included 5 Azerbaijani nationals, 3 from Algeria, 3 from Pakistan, 2 from Afghanistan, 2 from Morocco, 2 from Ukraine, and one each from Iran, Türkiye, Senegal, and Syria.
