21 people detained for violating Azerbaijan's state border last month

    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Incident
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 10:47
    During the past month, 21 individuals were detained for illegally crossing the state border of Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the October 2025 summary released by Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS).

    The document notes that the detainees included 5 Azerbaijani nationals, 3 from Algeria, 3 from Pakistan, 2 from Afghanistan, 2 from Morocco, 2 from Ukraine, and one each from Iran, Türkiye, Senegal, and Syria.

    border violations Azerbaijan State Border Service
    Ötən ay 21 nəfər dövlət sərhədini pozub
    Госграницу Азербайджана в октябре нарушил 21 человек

