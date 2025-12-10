Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    SOCAR adviser warns against overreliance on artificial intelligence

    ICT
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 13:25
    SOCAR adviser warns against overreliance on artificial intelligence

    The broad adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence and automation, is becoming a mandatory condition for maintaining the competitiveness of both companies and states, Mammad Alizada, the adviser to the SOCAR president on labor protection and health, said at the Industrial Safety Summit 2025 in Baku, according to Report.

    He said that artificial intelligence offers major opportunities, but its use requires a highly measured approach. Alizada noted that one of the main threats is people placing excessive trust in fully automated systems.

    "There is a real risk that people will begin to fully delegate decision-making functions to artificial intelligence. Yet every decision comes with responsibility and accountability. If AI advice leads to non-compliance, an incident, or a risk, the question inevitably arises: how was such a result produced?" he emphasized.

    artificial intelligence SOCAR new technologies
    SOCAR rəsmisi: "Qərarları süni intellektə tam həvalə etmək təhlükəlidir"
    SOCAR: Полностью доверять искусственному интеллекту опасно

    Latest News

    13:50
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK and Northern Ireland's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    AzMI: Industrial enterprises shifting approach to metrology

    Industry
    13:40

    Speaker: Armenia open to trade with Azerbaijan, including fuel purchases

    Region
    13:39

    Benelux officials visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:28

    Shahbazov: OTS is becoming geopolitical center, important actor on global stage

    Energy
    13:25

    SOCAR adviser warns against overreliance on artificial intelligence

    ICT
    13:21

    IATA CEO: Azerbaijan set to benefit from shift of cargo from Asia to Europe

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    SOCAR to expand digital safety projects to more processing facilities

    Energy
    13:12

    Alen Simonyan: Another section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border to be demarcated soon

    Region
    All News Feed