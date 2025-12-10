SOCAR adviser warns against overreliance on artificial intelligence

The broad adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence and automation, is becoming a mandatory condition for maintaining the competitiveness of both companies and states, Mammad Alizada, the adviser to the SOCAR president on labor protection and health, said at the Industrial Safety Summit 2025 in Baku, according to Report.

He said that artificial intelligence offers major opportunities, but its use requires a highly measured approach. Alizada noted that one of the main threats is people placing excessive trust in fully automated systems.

"There is a real risk that people will begin to fully delegate decision-making functions to artificial intelligence. Yet every decision comes with responsibility and accountability. If AI advice leads to non-compliance, an incident, or a risk, the question inevitably arises: how was such a result produced?" he emphasized.