Samsung leads Azerbaijan tablet market with 56% share

In December, Samsung held a 56.49% share of Azerbaijan's tablet market, Report informs, citing the latest Statcounter data.

This represents a 7.31 percentage point increase compared to November, but a 27.6 percentage point decline compared to the same period last year. On an annual basis, the company's market share dropped by 33%.

Apple secured the second position, with its market share rising 0.61 percentage points month-on-month and 16.58 percentage points year-on-year to reach 23.33%.

Unnamed brands in third place accounted for 6.69% of the market, down 0.08 percentage points monthly but up 4.69 percentage points compared to last year.

Xiaomi ranked fourth, with a 5.53% market share, down 6.68 percentage points month-on-month but up 2.11 percentage points year-on-year.