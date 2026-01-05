Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Samsung leads Azerbaijan tablet market with 56% share

    ICT
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 12:34
    Samsung leads Azerbaijan tablet market with 56% share

    In December, Samsung held a 56.49% share of Azerbaijan's tablet market, Report informs, citing the latest Statcounter data.

    This represents a 7.31 percentage point increase compared to November, but a 27.6 percentage point decline compared to the same period last year. On an annual basis, the company's market share dropped by 33%.

    Apple secured the second position, with its market share rising 0.61 percentage points month-on-month and 16.58 percentage points year-on-year to reach 23.33%.

    Unnamed brands in third place accounted for 6.69% of the market, down 0.08 percentage points monthly but up 4.69 percentage points compared to last year.

    Xiaomi ranked fourth, with a 5.53% market share, down 6.68 percentage points month-on-month but up 2.11 percentage points year-on-year.

