    Registration opens for SOCAR Hackathon 2025

    ICT
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 19:26
    Registration opens for SOCAR Hackathon 2025

    On December 13-14, the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will host the SOCAR Hackathon 2025.

    According to Report, the purpose of the hackathon is to develop new technological solutions in artificial intelligence and data engineering aligned with SOCAR's innovation agenda, as well as to encourage young people to work on creative and practical solutions.

    The hackathon will be held in two directions:

    - AI Engineering: Processing handwritten data into email;

    - Data Engineering: Restoration of seismic data.

    Participants may apply in teams (maximum 3 people).

    In the initial selection stage, teams' motivation letters, CVs, and technical skills will be considered.

    Selected teams will work for 48 hours on real datasets provided by SOCAR to develop technological solutions.

    Prize fund (for each category):

    1st place – 4000 AZN

    2nd place – 2000 AZN

    3rd place – 1000 AZN

    Registration link: https://forms.gle/gW42pPctvkFVQfKm7

    Deadline: December 7, 2025, by 23:59

    Venue: Baku Higher Oil School campus, Bibiheybat settlement, Yeni Salyan Road, 3rd km, 25, Baku

    Based on the current exchange rate of 1 USD = 1.70 AZN

    SOCAR SOCAR Hackathon Baku Higher Oil School
    "SOCAR Hackathon 2025"ə qeydiyyat başlayıb
    SOCAR проведет двухдневный хакатон по ИИ и инженерии данных

