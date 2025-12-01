Registration opens for SOCAR Hackathon 2025

On December 13-14, the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will host the SOCAR Hackathon 2025.

According to Report, the purpose of the hackathon is to develop new technological solutions in artificial intelligence and data engineering aligned with SOCAR's innovation agenda, as well as to encourage young people to work on creative and practical solutions.

The hackathon will be held in two directions:

- AI Engineering: Processing handwritten data into email;

- Data Engineering: Restoration of seismic data.

Participants may apply in teams (maximum 3 people).

In the initial selection stage, teams' motivation letters, CVs, and technical skills will be considered.

Selected teams will work for 48 hours on real datasets provided by SOCAR to develop technological solutions.

Prize fund (for each category):

1st place – 4000 AZN

2nd place – 2000 AZN

3rd place – 1000 AZN

Registration link: https://forms.gle/gW42pPctvkFVQfKm7

Deadline: December 7, 2025, by 23:59

Venue: Baku Higher Oil School campus, Bibiheybat settlement, Yeni Salyan Road, 3rd km, 25, Baku

Based on the current exchange rate of 1 USD = 1.70 AZN