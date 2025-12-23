Postage stamp issued in memory of AZAL plane crashed in Kazakhstan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    • 23 December, 2025
    A postage stamp has been issued in memory of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane that crashed in Kazakhstan on December 25, 2024.

    According to Report, the presentation ceremony was held today at the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan.

    As part of the event, a sample of the stamp was displayed in the museum as a special exhibition. The infinity symbol featured in the design reflects the lasting remembrance of the tragic incident, its victims, and the heroism of the crew who left a mark in the nation's history.

    The release of the postage stamp is a joint initiative of AZAL and Azerpost LLC, dedicated to the anniversary of the plane crash near Aktau. The project not only honors the memory of the victims but also highlights the heroism of the crew members, who through professional, coordinated, and selfless actions in extreme conditions managed to save the lives of 29 people.

    Of the 67 people on board the AZAL passenger plane operating the Baku–Grozny flight, 38 died and 29 survived.

    AZAL-ın Qazaxıstanda qəzaya uğrayan təyyarəsinə həsr olunmuş poçt markası buraxılıb
    В Азербайджане выпущена почтовая марка в память о самолете AZAL, потерпевшем крушение в Актау

