Minimum wage in Azerbaijan to be reviewed at least once per year

    Domestic policy
    23 February, 2026
    12:44
    Azerbaijan has mandated a minimum wage review at least once a year, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev has approved the corresponding amendments to the Labor Code.

    According to the law, the minimum wage will be reviewed at least once a year by a body designated by the relevant executive authority, based on proposals from a body designated by the relevant executive authority.

