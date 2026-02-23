Minimum wage in Azerbaijan to be reviewed at least once per year
Domestic policy
- 23 February, 2026
- 12:44
Azerbaijan has mandated a minimum wage review at least once a year, Report informs.
President Ilham Aliyev has approved the corresponding amendments to the Labor Code.
According to the law, the minimum wage will be reviewed at least once a year by a body designated by the relevant executive authority, based on proposals from a body designated by the relevant executive authority.
