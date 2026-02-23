Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    CBA deputy chair: Fintech talent development to boost digital products

    Finance
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 13:06
    CBA deputy chair: Fintech talent development to boost digital products

    Developing human resources in the fintech sector will contribute to the creation of new digital products, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Vusal Khalilov told the opening ceremony of the FinTech Lab at Azerbaijan Technical University, Report informs.

    According to him, the initiative is expected to give fresh momentum to the development of the sector.

    "In addition, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has a strategy covering a number of measures related to the sector's development. In this regard, the development of the payments system and the improvement of the QR system will certainly provide us with strong support," Khalilov said.

    He noted that one of the most pressing challenges in digitalization today is strengthening human capital capacity.

    CBA Vusal Khalilov Azerbaijan fintech
    AMB: Fintexdə kadr potensialının gücləndirilməsi yeni rəqəmsal məhsulların yaranmasını sürətləndirəcək
    Вюсал Халилов: Развитие кадров в финтехе способствует созданию новых цифровых продуктов

    Latest News

    13:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Energy Ministry signs deals for solar power plants in Nakhchivan

    Energy
    13:40

    Foreigners without residence permit in Georgia prohibited from providing services several areas

    Region
    13:29

    Ukraine deputy FM thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance

    Foreign policy
    13:25
    Photo

    Photo exhibition titled 'Khojaly: Voices of Silent through Lens of Reza Deghati' underway in Baku

    Domestic policy
    13:19

    Over 1,600 hectares of land cleared of mines in Azerbaijan last week

    Domestic policy
    13:13

    Italian referee to officiate Qarabag's match against English club for the second time

    Football
    13:09

    Gas prices in Europe fall 3.5%

    Energy
    13:06

    CBA deputy chair: Fintech talent development to boost digital products

    Finance
    13:00

    EU supplies €2.8B to Ukraine for energy deliveries

    Other countries
    All News Feed