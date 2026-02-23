CBA deputy chair: Fintech talent development to boost digital products

Developing human resources in the fintech sector will contribute to the creation of new digital products, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Vusal Khalilov told the opening ceremony of the FinTech Lab at Azerbaijan Technical University, Report informs.

According to him, the initiative is expected to give fresh momentum to the development of the sector.

"In addition, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has a strategy covering a number of measures related to the sector's development. In this regard, the development of the payments system and the improvement of the QR system will certainly provide us with strong support," Khalilov said.

He noted that one of the most pressing challenges in digitalization today is strengthening human capital capacity.