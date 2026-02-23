Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President approves United Nations Convention against Cybercrime

    Other
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 12:39
    President approves United Nations Convention against Cybercrime

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.

    According to Report, the President signed the law approving the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime; Strengthening International Cooperation for Combating Certain Crimes Committed by Means of Information and Communications Technology Systems and for the Sharing of Evidence in Electronic Form of Serious Crimes.

    Prezident BMT-nin "Kibercinayətkarlığa qarşı" Konvensiyasını təsdiqləyib
    Президент утвердил Конвенцию ООН "О противодействии киберпреступности"

