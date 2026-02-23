President approves United Nations Convention against Cybercrime
Other
- 23 February, 2026
- 12:39
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime.
According to Report, the President signed the law approving the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime; Strengthening International Cooperation for Combating Certain Crimes Committed by Means of Information and Communications Technology Systems and for the Sharing of Evidence in Electronic Form of Serious Crimes.
