Photo exhibition titled 'Khojaly: Voices of Silent through Lens of Reza Deghati' underway in Baku

    Domestic policy
    23 February, 2026
    13:25
    A photo exhibition, "Khojaly: Voices of the Silent through the Lens of Reza Deghati," has opened in Baku, organized by the Presidential Library, to mark the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Report informs.

    The exhibition features photographs taken immediately after the Khojaly genocide by world-renowned photojournalist Reza Deghati.

    Presidential Library Director Afat Abbasova noted that the exhibition aims to re-emphasize the horror of the Khojaly tragedy through the language of photography.

    "We are obligated to tell young people about those events every day so that such a tragedy never happens again," she emphasized.

    Reza Deghati, for his part, declared that the Khojaly tragedy will never be forgotten.

    "I witnessed this tragedy 34 years ago. I still cannot forget the fates of the families, the children, and everything they had to endure. Their voices still resonate in my memory like a heavy echo of the past. For many years, I have strived to convey this truth to the global community. Despite the pressure, I continue to speak about these events and organize exhibitions in Malaysia, France, and the US," he noted.

    The photo exhibition will be open to visitors until February 28, daily from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (GMT+4). Admission is free.

    Bakıda "Xocalı: Səssizlərin səsi Reza Deqatinin obyektivində" adlı fotosərgi keçirilir
    В Баку проходит фотовыставка "Ходжалы: Голоса безмолвных в объективе Резы Дегати"

