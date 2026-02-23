Over 1,600 hectares of land cleared of mines in Azerbaijan last week

A total of 28 anti-tank mines, 175 anti-personnel mines and 796 unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories from February 16 to 22, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan national Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

A total of 1,616.5 hectares of land were cleared of mines during the specified period.

Mine clearance operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Border Service, along with four private companies.

The operations covered the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan, as well as the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.