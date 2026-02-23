Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Italian referee to officiate Qarabag's match against English club for the second time

    Football
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 13:13
    Italian referee to officiate Qarabag's match against English club for the second time

    Italian referee Davide Massa has been appointed as the main official for the UEFA Champions League playoff match between Newcastle and Qarabag.

    According to Report, the 44-year-old referee has previously overseen a match involving the Aghdam club against an English side. In 2018, he was the main referee for the Qarabag vs. Arsenal match held at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The encounter, which took place as part of the UEFA Europa League group stage, ended with a 3:0 victory for the visitors.

    In 2019, Massa officiated Qarabag's match against APOEL in the Champions League qualification round, which the Azerbaijani team won 2:1.

    This season, the Italian referee has officiated four UEFA Champions League matches. Most recently, he worked a game in Portugal, where Benfica defeated Spain's Real 4:2 in the final round of the league phase.

    The Newcastle vs. Qarabag match will take place in England at 00:00 on the night of February 24–25. In the first leg in Baku, the English club secured a 6:1 victory.

    UEFA Champions League APOEL Davide Massa
    İtaliyalı hakim ikinci dəfə "Qarabağ"ın İngiltərə komandası ilə oyununu idarə edəcək
    Итальянский рефери во второй раз будет судить матч "Карабаха" против команды из Англии

    Latest News

    13:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Energy Ministry signs deals for solar power plants in Nakhchivan

    Energy
    13:40

    Foreigners without residence permit in Georgia prohibited from providing services several areas

    Region
    13:29

    Ukraine deputy FM thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance

    Foreign policy
    13:25
    Photo

    Photo exhibition titled 'Khojaly: Voices of Silent through Lens of Reza Deghati' underway in Baku

    Domestic policy
    13:19

    Over 1,600 hectares of land cleared of mines in Azerbaijan last week

    Domestic policy
    13:13

    Italian referee to officiate Qarabag's match against English club for the second time

    Football
    13:09

    Gas prices in Europe fall 3.5%

    Energy
    13:06

    CBA deputy chair: Fintech talent development to boost digital products

    Finance
    13:00

    EU supplies €2.8B to Ukraine for energy deliveries

    Other countries
    All News Feed