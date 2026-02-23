Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    EU supplies €2.8B to Ukraine for energy deliveries

    Other countries
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 13:00
    EU supplies €2.8B to Ukraine for energy deliveries

    The European Union has supplied Ukraine with 11,000 generators and allocated €2.8 billion for energy and fuel deliveries, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said upon arrival at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Report informs via TASS.

    "The EU has provided Ukraine with 11,000 generators, €1.8 billion to support Ukraine's energy sector and €1 billion for gas supplies," she said.

    Aİ Ukraynaya enerji tədarükü üçün 2,8 milyard avro ayırıb
    ЕС выделил Украине €2,8 млрд на энергопоставки

