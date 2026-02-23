EU supplies €2.8B to Ukraine for energy deliveries
Other countries
- 23 February, 2026
- 13:00
The European Union has supplied Ukraine with 11,000 generators and allocated €2.8 billion for energy and fuel deliveries, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said upon arrival at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Report informs via TASS.
"The EU has provided Ukraine with 11,000 generators, €1.8 billion to support Ukraine's energy sector and €1 billion for gas supplies," she said.
Latest News
13:44
Photo
Azerbaijan Energy Ministry signs deals for solar power plants in NakhchivanEnergy
13:40
Foreigners without residence permit in Georgia prohibited from providing services several areasRegion
13:29
Ukraine deputy FM thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistanceForeign policy
13:25
Photo
Photo exhibition titled 'Khojaly: Voices of Silent through Lens of Reza Deghati' underway in BakuDomestic policy
13:19
Over 1,600 hectares of land cleared of mines in Azerbaijan last weekDomestic policy
13:13
Italian referee to officiate Qarabag's match against English club for the second timeFootball
13:09
Gas prices in Europe fall 3.5%Energy
13:06
CBA deputy chair: Fintech talent development to boost digital productsFinance
13:00