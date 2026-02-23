Gas prices in Europe fall 3.5%
Energy
- 23 February, 2026
- 13:09
European gas exchange prices fell 3.5% on the last Monday of winter, hovering below $380 per 1,000 cubic meters, Report informs referring to the London ICE exchange.
March (nearest) futures on the most liquid European TTF hub in the Netherlands opened at $377.2 (down 3.2%). Subsequently, the price reached $376.2 (down 3.5%).
The price dynamics are based on the previous trading day's settlement price of $389.7 per 1,000 cubic meters.
