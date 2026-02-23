Ukraine deputy FM thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance

Oleksandr Mishchenko, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has expressed sincere gratitude to "strategic partner Azerbaijan" for humanitarian assistance provided amid the ongoing war.

"We express our sincere gratitude to our strategic partner Azerbaijan. The Ukrainian people thank Azerbaijan - a country that has itself experienced 30 years of occupation and clearly understands the situation Ukraine is in," Mishchenko said in a statement to Report.

The diplomat noted that Russia seeks to instill fear through its strikes on Ukraine.

"By targeting energy facilities and hospitals, it wants to create panic and intimidate our people once and for all. We know and understand all of this, and therefore we regard any assistance provided to Ukraine as help for survival. The Ukrainian army is repelling the aggressor's attacks. We will not forget the good done for us. We are sincerely grateful to the President and the people of Azerbaijan for this assistance," he added.