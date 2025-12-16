Pakistan intends to adopt Azerbaijan's experience in developing AI-powered service centers

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan has made significant progress in developing service centers based on technology and artificial intelligence, Pakistan's Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb said in an interview with Report.

    "I think obviously Azerbaijan has made very significant inroads in terms of their service centers, which are led by technology and AI, so there's a lot of learning that we can do from there, and successfully transfer it into Pakistan.

    Pakistan itself is on the road to becoming a digital Pakistan, in terms of our payment flows, in terms of our payment rails, our government-to-government payments, government to G2P payments, and there's a lot that we can learn from Azerbaijan in that context. But overall, this is a large area, as I mentioned, minerals and mining and oil and gas, where we are hoping Azerbaijan and Azeri investors, but also other investors as well, get attracted into the digital infrastructure, into Web 3.0, AI in general, into Pakistan," he said.

    Pakistan Azərbaycanın süni intellektə əsaslanan təcrübəsindən yararlanmaq istəyir
    Пакистан намерен перенять опыт Азербайджана в развитии сервисных центров с ИИ-технологиями

