Named the best-selling smartphones in the world

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iphone 7 tops the list among the best-selling smartphone models globally during the first half of 2017. Iphone 7 Plus held the number two spot in the list, Report informs referring to the Vesti.ru.

They are followed by Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Plus model the third spot, Iphone 6S production of 2015 year- fourth spot and Samsung S8 the fifth spot.

Moreover, in previous years the leader of the best-selling smartphones also belonged to Appel. Iphone 6 and Iphone 6S were the best-selling models in the first half of 2015 and 2016.

Newertherless, their market share initially fell from 10% to 7% and afterwards to 5%.