EC launches process for EU to become founding member of special tribunal for crimes in Ukraine

The European Commission has initiated the process for the European Union (EU) to join as a founding member of a special tribunal on Ukraine (Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine) in response to Russia"s invasion, Report informs, citing the Commission.

Once Member States approve this proposal, the Commission will be able to notify the EU's intention to join the Tribunal as a founding member. The EU will then play a central role in the Tribunal's operations, including as a member of the Management Committee that will govern the Special Tribunal.

The Special Tribunal will have the mandate to prosecute senior political and military leaders for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. It is being set up within the framework of the Council of Europe, following the signature on June 25, 2025, of an agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of the Special Tribunal.

EU foreign policy chief Kaya Kallas emphasized the importance of justice in conflict situations, stating that justice for victims of aggression is the right path to lasting peace and that, in a context where international law faces historic pressure, accountability should be increased rather than reduced.

The European Commission noted that the EU is already playing a leading role in preparing the tribunal"s legal framework and is supporting the initiative, including financially.