MyGovID integrated with all key information systems in Azerbaijan

The MyGovID platform has now been integrated with all major information resources and systems in Azerbaijan, said Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Report informs.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the results of the agency's activities last year, Osmanov noted that, in line with legislative requirements, the unified login system is being centrally integrated into relevant state and information systems.

According to him, more than 100 new public and private information systems were integrated into MyGovID over the past period. He emphasized that further optimization of MyGovID's integration with the MyGov platform has ensured more accessible and user-friendly public and electronic services for users.

Osmanov said that by 2025 the number of MyGovID users had exceeded 5 million, allowing users on a daily basis to access other information systems and resources through the platform. He also highlighted that ensuring the security of users' passwords and usernames via MyGovID remains a priority, adding that two-factor authentication tools were integrated into relevant channels in 2025 to enhance password protection.

He further pointed out that the user coverage of the MyGov platform expanded significantly last year. In 2025, more than 1 million new users joined the platform, with the total number of users increasing 2.3 times to exceed 2 million. Currently, more than 1 million users actively log into the MyGov platform at least once a month. The use of digital documents exceeded 2 million last year, and citizens applied for more than 360 services during the reporting period.