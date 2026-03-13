Chinese ambassador: Azerbaijanis' interest in Chinese language, culture growing
Foreign policy
13 March, 2026
- 10:59
The Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan will continue to promote opportunities for exploring Chinese culture and learning the Chinese language, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing, Report informs.
According to her, the number of Azerbaijanis wishing to take advantage of the visa-free travel to China continues to grow.
The ambassador noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijani teenagers are showing interest in unique Chinese culture.
She also emphasized that an increasing number of young people in Azerbaijan are studying Chinese at the Confucius Institute.
According to the ambassador, the Confucius Institute at the Azerbaijan University of Languages recently opened a branch in Bilasuvar.
