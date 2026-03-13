Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Lu Mei: China supports Azerbaijan's development path

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 11:04
    Lu Mei: China supports Azerbaijan's development path

    China supports Azerbaijan in pursuing a development path that suits national characteristics, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing, Report informs.

    She stated that China and Azerbaijan are partners in development and revival, as well as important players in the Global South.

    China supports Azerbaijan in pursuing a development path that suits its national characteristics, the diplomat noted.

    Lu Mei emphasized that Beijing is ready to share its modernization capabilities with Baku to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and joint development between the two countries.

    She added that one area in which China is willing to share its experience with Azerbaijan is the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

