Azerbaijan, UN discuss preparations for WUF13, World Environment Day
- 13 March, 2026
- 11:01
Azerbaijan and the UN have discussed preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and World Environment Day, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
In this context, the UN Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN-Habitat Program, Anacláudia Rossbach, met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Rashad Ismayilov.
During the meeting, existing areas of cooperation in environmental protection and future prospects were discussed.
At the same time, views were exchanged on preparations for the WUF13 to be held in Azerbaijan, as well as for World Environment Day.
