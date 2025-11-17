Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    ITU Sec.-Gen.: Baku - city of digital development victories

    ICT
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 10:16
    ITU Sec.-Gen.: Baku - city of digital development victories

    Baku is a city of digital development victories, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), said at the opening ceremony of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, Report informs.

    She noted that holding the WTDC for the first time in the CIS region is an important event for the entire digital community.

    "If you also feel like you're at home, it's thanks to our wonderful hosts, who have created a working and productive environment that allows us to deliver the results that everyone here has worked so hard to achieve over the past three years. Let me say how wonderful it is to be back in Baku, known as the Windy City. The winds of digital change have undoubtedly been blowing across the region and the world since we met at the last WTDC in Kigali in 2022," she emphasized.

    World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) Doreen Bogdan-Martin International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
    ITU-nun Baş katibi: "Bakı rəqəmsal inkişaf sahəsində qələbələrin qazanıldığı şəhərdir"
    Генсек ITU: Баку - город побед цифрового развития

    Latest News

    10:49

    US under secretary of state for political affairs visits Armenia

    Region
    10:45

    Cosmas Zavazava: Baku Declaration to renew global digital agenda

    ICT
    10:33

    President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of WTDC-25

    ICT
    10:27

    ITU chief calls for global commitments on digital development

    ICT
    10:16

    ITU Sec.-Gen.: Baku - city of digital development victories

    ICT
    10:06

    Euronews: Relations between Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries reaching level of strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    10:02

    Black box analysis of Turkish C-130 crash to conclude this week

    Region
    09:45

    CBA currency exchange rates (17.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:39

    UK planning visa ban for 3 countries

    Other countries
    All News Feed