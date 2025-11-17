ITU Sec.-Gen.: Baku - city of digital development victories

Baku is a city of digital development victories, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), said at the opening ceremony of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, Report informs.

She noted that holding the WTDC for the first time in the CIS region is an important event for the entire digital community.

"If you also feel like you're at home, it's thanks to our wonderful hosts, who have created a working and productive environment that allows us to deliver the results that everyone here has worked so hard to achieve over the past three years. Let me say how wonderful it is to be back in Baku, known as the Windy City. The winds of digital change have undoubtedly been blowing across the region and the world since we met at the last WTDC in Kigali in 2022," she emphasized.