Prime Minister: Azerbaijan and Türkiye are each other's largest investors

Azerbaijan is among the largest investors in Türkiye, while Türkiye is one of the largest investors in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission held in Baku.

According to Report, he expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the two countries in the investment sector.

"To date, Azerbaijan has invested more than $20 billion in the Turkish economy, while Türkiye has invested over $18 billion in Azerbaijan. Around 3,000 Azerbaijani companies are actively operating in Türkiye, while more than 4,600 commercial enterprises with Turkish capital are functioning in Azerbaijan. We have created all the necessary conditions for the activities of Turkish companies," Asadov said.

He also noted that Turkish and Azerbaijani companies are jointly involved in projects in the liberated territories.

"About 20 Turkish companies are implementing nearly 50 projects in these territories with a total value of around $5 billion. These projects cover the construction of highways and railways, energy, agriculture, land reclamation and water management, design, and other sectors," the prime minister added.