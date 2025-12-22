Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Prime Minister: Azerbaijan and Türkiye are each other's largest investors

    Finance
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 16:28
    Prime Minister: Azerbaijan and Türkiye are each other's largest investors

    Azerbaijan is among the largest investors in Türkiye, while Türkiye is one of the largest investors in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission held in Baku.

    According to Report, he expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the two countries in the investment sector.

    "To date, Azerbaijan has invested more than $20 billion in the Turkish economy, while Türkiye has invested over $18 billion in Azerbaijan. Around 3,000 Azerbaijani companies are actively operating in Türkiye, while more than 4,600 commercial enterprises with Turkish capital are functioning in Azerbaijan. We have created all the necessary conditions for the activities of Turkish companies," Asadov said.

    He also noted that Turkish and Azerbaijani companies are jointly involved in projects in the liberated territories.

    "About 20 Turkish companies are implementing nearly 50 projects in these territories with a total value of around $5 billion. These projects cover the construction of highways and railways, energy, agriculture, land reclamation and water management, design, and other sectors," the prime minister added.

    Turkiye investment Ali Asadov #companies business
    Baş nazir: Azərbaycan və Türkiyə bir-birinin ən böyük sərmayədarlarıdır
    Премьер: Азербайджан и Турция - крупнейшие инвесторы друг для друга

    Latest News

    17:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's foreign minister meets UN resident coordinator over conclusion of her diplomatic mission

    Foreign policy
    17:43

    VP: Türkiye-Azerbaijan alliance to shape trade links from China to Europe

    Business
    17:42
    Photo

    Prosecutor seeks 18-year sentence for Hovhannisyan

    Incident
    17:38

    Turkish Maarif Foundation plans new campuses in Ganja, Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    17:37

    SOCAR plans to acquire 870 MW power plant in Türkiye for $225M

    Energy
    17:36

    EU releases €2.3 billion to support Ukraine's financial needs

    Other countries
    17:15

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss financial inclusion for persons with disabilities

    Finance
    17:14

    Yilmaz: Energy corridor via Nakhchivan to strengthen Türkiye–Azerbaijan cooperation

    Energy
    17:08

    Ali Asadov: Baku ready to provide comprehensive support to Ankara on COP31

    Ecology
    All News Feed