Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Emomali Rahmon congratulates Azerbaijani leader

    Other
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 15:16
    Emomali Rahmon congratulates Azerbaijani leader

    President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a congratulatory letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The letter reads:

    "Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

    I heartily congratulate you on your birthday. Please accept my best wishes on this joyful occasion.

    On this significant day, I wish you, above all, good health, happiness, and every success in your state activities for the benefit of the further progress of the fraternal Azerbaijani people and the strengthening of the country's authority on the global stage.

    It is gratifying that the Republic of Azerbaijan, under your leadership, is today confidently following the path of sustainable and comprehensive development.

    Your achievements as head of state have earned you great authority and respect both in your country and beyond its borders.

    Taking this opportunity, I would like to particularly note your consistently attentive approach to the further strengthening of various aspects of Tajik-Azerbaijani friendly and cooperative relations.

    I am confident that, building on the trust-based political dialogue and close friendship that have developed between us, we will continue to jointly advance the entire range of relations between our countries in the spirit of strategic partnership."

    Emomali Rahmon Ilham Aliyev congratulatory letter
    Emoməli Rəhmon Azərbaycan liderini təbrik edib
    Эмомали Рахмон поздравил президента Азербайджана

    Latest News

    16:17

    PM Asadov: Azerbaijan–Türkiye trade turnover down 7.5% in 2025

    Business
    16:15

    EU Council extends economic sanctions against Russia for further 6 months

    Other countries
    16:08

    Azerbaijani PM: Talks underway on gas exports from Absheron field to Türkiye

    Energy
    16:00

    MEDIA head highlights importance of healthy information environment amid AI growth

    Media
    15:42

    Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan–Türkiye action plan 78% implemented in 2025

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    President Ilham Aliyev makes post on Year of Urban Planning and Architecture

    Domestic policy
    15:16

    Emomali Rahmon congratulates Azerbaijani leader

    Other
    15:07

    Court proceedings against Armenian citizens continue with final statements from accused

    Incident
    14:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US discuss cooperation in healthcare

    Health
    All News Feed