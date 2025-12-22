Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Energy
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 16:08
    Azerbaijani PM: Talks underway on gas exports from Absheron field to Türkiye

    Talks are underway on starting gas exports from Azerbaijan's Absheron field to Türkiye starting in 2029, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Intergovernmental Joint Commission, Report informs.

    The prime minister emphasized that the energy partnership agenda between the two countries includes several promising projects. Among them, he noted that in June, Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) acquired a 30% stake in the Shafag-Asiman offshore field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

    "Together, we will work to fully realize the potential of this promising field in the Caspian Sea. In addition, talks are ongoing on starting gas exports from the Absheron field to Türkiye from 2029. SOCAR, the driving force of our energy cooperation, continues to expand its activities in Türkiye," Asadov added.

    The Absheron field was discovered by Azerbaijani geologists in the 1960s, with reserves estimated at 350 billion cubic meters of gas.

    In 2009, a contract was signed between France's Total and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for the Absheron field. On August 4, 2023, an agreement was signed with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to acquire a 30% stake in the Absheron gas-condensate field. Following completion of the acquisition, SOCAR and TotalEnergies each hold 35% shares.

