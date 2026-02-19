UN Sec.-Gen. to present review of New Urban Agenda implementation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will present a midterm review of the New Urban Agenda, which will be a key moment for setting the course for the next decade, until 2036, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat Anaclaudia Rossbach said at an online briefing for regional media dedicated to WUF13 to be held in Baku, May 17-22, 2026, Report informs.

According to her, the forum will be held under the theme "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities," reflecting the urgency of the global housing crisis.

"Nearly 3 billion people worldwide live in inadequate housing. More than 1 billion live in informal settlements and slums. Over 300 million people are homeless. This crisis is worsening, undermining human dignity, safety, health, and productivity in cities around the world," she noted.

She also emphasized that the crisis is closely linked to climate change and the conflicts currently underway.

"WUF13 will place housing at the center of the global agenda – not only as a basic human right, but also as the foundation of inclusive, climate-resilient, and other development," Rossbach stated.

According to her, 2026 will be a key year for the global urban agenda, as it will mark the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the New Urban Agenda at the UN Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development (Habitat III) in Quito.

Progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities – will be assessed at the UN High-Level Political Forum in July 2026, providing an opportunity to adjust actions by 2030.

She also added that the UN General Assembly will hold a high-level meeting on the New Urban Agenda.

"WUF13 in Baku will be more than just a conference – it will be a milestone for countries and partners to take stock of their commitments, identify gaps, and set priorities for decent housing for the coming decade," she concluded.