WUF13 official: About 70% of world population to live in cities by 2050

By 2050, nearly 70% of the world population will be concentrated in cities, making housing a central issue on the global agenda, according to Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13 and Deputy Chief of Staff of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Speaking during an online briefing with regional media, about the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Rzayeva noted that it is no coincidence that WUF13 is dedicated to the theme, Housing the world: safe and resilient cities and communities:

"This will be the first World Urban Forum held in our region - Central Asia and the South Caucasus. For Azerbaijan, hosting WUF13 reflects a broad national vision to promote sustainable urban development that combines innovation, environmental responsibility, and social inclusivity."

According to Rzayeva, Baku symbolizes this approach as a place where history meets modern transformation.

She emphasized that Azerbaijan aims to position housing provision and urban sustainability at the highest political level:

"We believe WUF13 will not be just a forum of declarations, but one of action, partnership, and practical solutions. We are working to ensure that the outcomes of the forum translate into measurable activities."