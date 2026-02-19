The National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan commented on the statement by Amnesty International of February 17, 2026, regarding persons of Armenian descent, including Ruben Vardanyan.

Report publishes the text of the statement:

"The National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan, which brings together hundreds of non-governmental organizations, expresses outrage at Amnesty International"s call to halt the prosecution of persons of Armenian descent, including Ruben Vardanyan. With this statement, the organization has completely lost the already weakened trust of Azerbaijani society and has effectively taken the side of war criminals.

It is perplexing that the arrest, fair trial, and convictions of Ruben Vardanyan and others, sent from Russia to Karabakh to support territorial claims against Azerbaijan, provoke such a sharp reaction from Amnesty International.

Who are you trying to deceive by portraying oligarch Ruben Vardanyan as a "well-known businessman," when before the events in Karabakh he participated in financing separatism and terrorism in Ukraine, as well as operations to launder "dirty money"?

If Amnesty International truly served the law, justice, and humanity, it would not allow itself to become a puppet in the hands of the Vardanyan family and their lobbyists in the United Kingdom for financial interests.

The organization must recognize its responsibility for such statements before Azerbaijani society and all those who have suffered from terrorism and war crimes.

By this provocation, Amnesty International is attempting to undermine the peaceful agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia and provide moral support to revanchists with Dashnak thinking.

It is curious why an organization that dedicates so much attention to court cases involving Armenians has not defended the rights of Azerbaijanis who suffered from Armenia"s aggression during nearly 30 years of occupation.

Legal decisions cannot be changed under political pressure. Lasting peace in the region is possible only through ensuring justice."